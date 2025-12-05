Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Rolling Out Launches New Record Label, Amplifying Black Voices The new label will emphasize royalties and creator control, issues that have affected Black musicians for decades.







Media company Rolling Out is expanding its offerings. The company announced the launch of Rolling Out Music, a new label aimed at increasing artist visibility and creative control. The venture is led by Rolling Out Founder Munson Steed, MusicXchange creator Dennis McKinley, and entertainment executive Richard Dunn, who will serve as CEO overseeing daily label operations.

“Rolling out has always been more than media – it’s been a movement rooted in ownership, creativity, and community,” Munson Steed, founder of Rolling Out and Rolling Out Music, said in a statement. “As we mark 25 years of cultural leadership, the launch of Rolling Out Music under Richard Dunn’s leadership is our pledge to the next generation of storytellers and sound creators.”

The announcement follows Rolling Out’s acquisition of McKinley’s distribution platform, MusicXchange. The new music label aims to build a platform that supports independent artists and promotes storytelling grounded in cultural identity. McKinley’s role will help expand distribution options for artists.

The label’s roster includes Flo Dure, London “Deelishis” Charles, Parker Posey, Just Brittany, Nikki Natural, and I-Octane. One of the label’s most notable artists is Drew Sidora, known for her role as T-Boz in the TLC biopic CrazySexyCool, and she is currently on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The label’s first official release is “This Winter,” a collaboration with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Kevin Ross, who is also the founder of Art Society Music Group. The Washington, D.C., native is known for his skillful songwriting and genre-blending sound. Ross has worked with musical legends such as Babyface and Toni Braxton. Steed reflected on the partnership with Ross.

“Rolling Out Music is where culture meets control. Launching with Kevin Ross is no coincidence. ‘This Winter’ sets the tone for our next 25 years of Black excellence and creative freedom.”

Rolling Out Music plans to broaden its influence through a talent Discovery initiative, which will include a 10-city national search slated for next year.

RELATED CONTENT: Reggae Music Icon Jimmy Cliff Dead At 81