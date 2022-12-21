Former Broncos Running Back Fights for Life in Hospice With Cancer Linked to Sickle Cell Trait

A Super Bowl champion is fighting for his life in hospice care with a rare form of cancer.

According to TMZ, the family of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman has released a statement, confirming he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma.

It is described as a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.” This was discovered back in August.

Although Hillman has received treatment, the family said it has not been successful. In his current condition, he is being kept comfortable and out of pain while he is in hospice care. “As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the Hillman family said, according to TMZ. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God.

“We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”