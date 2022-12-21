Former Broncos Running Back Fights for Life in Hospice With Cancer Linked to Sickle Cell Trait

A Super Bowl champion is fighting for his life in hospice care with a rare form of cancer.
According to TMZ, the family of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman has released a statement, confirming he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma.
It is described as a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.” This was discovered back in August.
Although Hillman has received treatment, the family said it has not been successful. In his current condition, he is being kept comfortable and out of pain while he is in hospice care. “As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the Hillman family said, according to TMZ. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God.
“We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”
Hillman last played in the NFL in 2016. He was a third-round pick in 2012 out of San Diego State. He played for the Denver Broncos for four years before going to play for the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers in 2016.
The 31-year-old was the Broncos’ leading rusher when the team won the Super Bowl in 2015. Starting for the Broncos in 10 out of 16 games, he ran for 863 yards on 207 carries, seven of which resulted in touchdowns.
Derek Wolfe, who played with Hillman on the Broncos, told 104.3 The Fan that Wolfe was a “great football player, great person, great teammate” and “an all-around great dude” on Tuesday.
“It’s not looking good,” he added, according to TMZ.