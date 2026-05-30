Rooted in Wellness: How the Why Not? Foundation Is Transforming Community Mental Health

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation has launched an initiative to expand mental wellness education and restorative programs in Los Angeles and Altadena during the final week of Mental Health Awareness Month.



The foundation is partnering with local women-led grassroots organizations to deliver targeted wellness activities for women, youth, and families.



This initiative reflects a broader shift among athlete-led foundations from traditional charity to sustainable, community-integrated social enterprises. By applying specialized corporate strategies in underserved areas, it seeks to establish lasting support systems instead of temporary solutions.



Hyper-Local Partnerships and Resource Deployment



In partnership with regional nonprofits such as Shepherd’s Door Domestic Violence Resource Center, The Jenesse Center, and Neighborhood Survants, the foundation is launching a localized, multitiered programming model. These efforts aim to address gaps in mental health access for vulnerable populations.



The schedule features wellness events, including a partnership with the Altadena Healing Village, a free, volunteer-run clinic for fire survivors and individuals in crisis. The clinic provides trauma-informed yoga, acupuncture, and Reiki healing for domestic violence survivors. Additional restorative yoga and sound bath sessions will highlight local Black-owned businesses, supporting the local economy. Loma Alta Park in Altadena will host a forum on early mental health education and community networking for youth and families.



Amelia Williamson, managing director of the Why Not? Foundation, stated that partnering with local groups to deliver targeted resources to vulnerable community members is central to the organization’s mission.



“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and partnering with local organizations to provide intentional care, resources, and experiences to some of our most vulnerable community members across Los Angeles and Altadena is central to our mission.”



Driving Corporate Social Responsibility and Local Commerce



From a corporate social responsibility perspective, the foundation’s approach highlights the benefits of cross-sector collaboration. The initiative leverages marketing resources and support from companies such as The Brown Girl Ink Agency, providing participants with tangible wellness resources and integrating philanthropy with brand engagement.

By involving local vendors, the foundation ensures that philanthropic funds directly benefit community businesses. “Healing starts with feeling seen, supported, and valued,” said Tunisia Offray, co-founder of Shepherd’s Door. “We are grateful to the Why Not? Foundation for helping create a safe space where our clients can prioritize their mental wellness.”



The Executive Fundraising Culmination



The series concludes with the 4th Annual Mental Health & Wellness Brunch Fundraiser, co-hosted by Bene by Nina Westbrook. This year’s event, “Rooted: Wellness That Runs Deep,” serves as the foundation’s primary fundraiser for its mental health initiatives.



The fundraiser facilitates idea-sharing among corporate, philanthropic, and cultural leaders. Moderated by Nina Westbrook and hosted by Cari Champion, the forum features prominent corporate and creative figures, including Tabitha Brown and Mara Brock Akil. The event positions mental health advocacy as a key element of modern corporate leadership and human capital management.



Since its founding in 2012, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation has expanded beyond youth education. Through workforce development and increased access to health resources, the foundation demonstrates how athlete-led initiatives can deliver meaningful social and economic impact.





