Travel and Leisure by Mary Spiller Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension Of Haiti Port Amid Ongoing Security Crisis Cruise line confirms it will not return to its private Labadee destination through the end of 2026, citing continued safety concerns as Haiti grapples with violence and humanitarian emergency.







Royal Caribbean Group has announced it will not resume cruise stops at its private resort destination of Labadee, Haiti, through the remainder of 2026, extending a suspension that has been in effect since 2024 due to persistent safety and security concerns in the country.

The cruise line confirmed the decision in a statement, emphasizing caution as instability in Haiti continues. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have extended our pause to Labadee through December 2026,” Royal Caribbean Group said.

Labadee, located along Haiti’s northern coastline, is a private port used exclusively by ships operated by Royal Caribbean Group, including its Celebrity Cruises and Azamara brands. The destination had already been removed from cruise itineraries through May 2026, but the latest announcement extends that timeline by an additional seven months.

Royal Caribbean last docked at Labadee in early 2025. The company initially halted visits in March 2024 as violence escalated across Haiti, prompting the U.S. government to issue a Level 4 “do not travel” advisory — its most severe warning. The advisory cited widespread violent crime, including armed robberies, carjackings, sexual assaults and kidnappings.

“Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti,” the advisory states. “They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Do not travel to Haiti for any reason.”

As reported by USA Today, the U.S. State Department has also pointed to maritime risks, noting that the U.S. Coast Guard “has concerns about security in the ports of Haiti.” Until those issues are resolved, federal officials have urged passengers and mariners traveling near Haitian ports to “exercise caution.”

Currently, no major cruise lines are operating stops in Haiti. Travelers who do find themselves in the country are advised to avoid large gatherings, plan transportation and lodging in advance, and maintain independent evacuation plans without relying on U.S. government assistance.

Haiti’s ongoing instability has fueled a deepening humanitarian crisis marked by displacement, hunger and widespread violence. Much of the unrest traces back to the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, an event that created a power vacuum and allowed armed gangs to gain control over large portions of Port-au-Prince and beyond.

In response, the United Nations approved a new international gang-suppression force in October 2025, though similar efforts in the past — including a 2024 mission — have struggled due to limited funding and reach. More recently, the U.N. unveiled its 2026 Humanitarian Response Plan, a $880 million initiative aimed at assisting 4.2 million Haitians affected by violence, food insecurity, displacement, and the collapse of essential services.

According to the U.N., the plan is designed to deliver lifesaving aid, restore access to basic services and support communities facing extreme pressure as the crisis continues.

