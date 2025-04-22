Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Royal Caribbean To Cruise Away From Private Beach Resort In Haiti Over Ongoing Violence And Political Unrest The cruise liner stated it will not return to its Labadee beach resort out of an "abundance of caution."







Royal Caribbean will sail away from its private beach resort in Haiti due to ongoing violence and political unrest in the island nation.

The cruise line announced that it will remove the popular stop in Labadee from its itineraries for upcoming sails. It aims to do so out of an “abundance of caution,” despite the area being a six-hour drive from Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. The majority of the violence has taken place in the capital city.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily paused our upcoming visits to Labadee. We have already communicated with guests directly,” shared Royal Caribbean to Travel+Leisure.

Its Labadee stop’s amenities offer voyagers beach fun amid Haiti’s serene waters. From ziplining to waterslides, Labadee was also a way for travelers to explore Haiti’s beaches in a private locale with family-friendly activities.

The update follows its decision last year to remove Haiti from its assortment of destinations, which includes island-hopping throughout the Caribbean with other stops worldwide.

“The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority,” said a Royal Caribbean spokesperson in 2024 to USA Today. “Our Global Security and Intel Team is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Haiti, and in an abundance of caution, we have suspended all visits to the Labadee fleetwide through September 2024.”

Currently, the U.S. State Department has Haiti rated at a Level 4: “Do Not Travel” advisory over concerns of “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.” The U.S. Embassy also released a security alert over Port-au-Prince on April 16 for its “potential for violence” as protestors, police, and gang members clash over the state of the country.

Haitian gang violence has only escalated in the past year, with UN officials recently stating that the country is closing in on a “point of no return.”

“As gang violence continues to spread to new areas of the country, Haitians experience growing levels of vulnerability and increasing skepticism about the ability of the state to respond to their needs,” María Isabel Salvador told the UN Security Council, as reported by The Guardian.

She added, “Haiti could face total chaos… I urge you to remain engaged and answer the urgent needs of the country and its people.”

Despite international military intervention led by Kenya, the plan failed to quell the gang violence, as the suffering nation continues to deal with political instability. Its neighboring Caribbean nations also remain concerned about its future amid the rising threat of a government coup.

The country’s officials have also continued to advocate for international support on behalf of its people to keep the nation intact.

