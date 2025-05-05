Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ruby Bridges To Return For Annual Reading Festival At The National Civil Rights Museum The civil rights icon will read her latest novel, "Ruby Bridges: A Talk With My Teacher," at the festival.







Ruby Bridges will make her return to the National Civil Rights Museum for her annual reading festival, held on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board decision.

On May 17, Bridges will attend the eighth iteration of the Memphis event promoting equality, education, and youth empowerment. The civil rights icon will also showcase her latest book, “Ruby Bridges: A Talk With My Teacher,” focusing on racial justice and uplifting young voices.

Bridges remains a revered figure in American history as one of the first Black students to desegregate a New Orleans elementary school. Her historic feat did not come without its challenges, facing racist mobs and threats as she entered her first day of kindergarten at the previously all-white William Frantz Elementary school.

Her courage to continue her studies at 6 years old makes her a long-lasting example of strength, determination, and resilience. Now, the equality activist hopes to share her story and instill these same lessons in the next generation.

“Ruby Bridges represents the courage and clarity we need today,” said museum President Dr. Russ Wigginton, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “This festival connects her enduring legacy to new generations of kids determined to build a better world.”

At the event sponsored by Sylvamo, Bridges will host a reading of “A Talk With My Teacher.” The novel pays tribute to Barbara Henry, an educator who supported Bridges while she became a face of the 1960s desegregation crisis. The book empowers children and their adult allies to help one another as they endure new challenges today, including censorship, book bans, and restricted teachings on Black history in America.

The festival will also include book giveaways and guest readings by other authors, including Michael G. Long and his children’s book on the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. Complete with arts & crafts, music, and youth-centered fun, the festival offers a family-friendly activity to promote diversity and foster youth empowerment. Bridges has partnered with the museum to bring the festival to life since receiving its Freedom Award in 2015.

“Books and stories help children express themselves and imagine a better world,” shared Bridges. “This festival helps make sure their voices are heard.”

The festival also holds even greater significance as its scheduled date coincides with the anniversary of the Brown v Board of Education Supreme Court decision. Remembering how the decision led to the desegregation of all U.S. schools, this year’s event will honor the legacy of students like Bridges who strived to make society more equal.

