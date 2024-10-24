Politics by Mitti Hicks Judge Orders Rudy Giuliani To Turn Over Assets To Georgia Election Workers The former Georgia election workers said Giuliani pushed former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, which led to death threats that made them fear their lives.







A judge has ordered that Rudy Giuliani hand over his New York City apartment and 26 watches to the two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation lawsuit against him. The ruling came Tuesday as Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, wait to collect their money.

Freeman and Moss won the judgment in December 2023 following false ballot fraud claims Giuliani made against them during the 2020 presidential election cycle. The former Georgia election workers said Giuliani pushed former President Donald Trump’s lies that the election was stolen, which led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.

NRP reports that Giuliani has yet to pay Freeman and Moss. Following the nearly $150 million verdict, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy, which halted Freeman and Moss’s attempts to collect their award. A judge threw out the case, citing “uncooperative conduct” from Giuliani for failing to comply with court orders and disclose his sources of income.

According to court documents published by Protect Democracy, Giuliani had to hand over his New York City apartment at 45 East 66th Street. Located in Lenox Hill on the Upper East Side, StreetEasy estimates apartments cost around $5 million.

Freeman and Moss could sell the condo for several millions, but it won’t dent what Giuliani owes. So, in addition to the apartment, a judge ordered the former mayor to hand over more than two dozen luxury watches and a 1980 Mercedes that the late movie star Lauren Bacall once owned.

The judge said the fees owed to Giuliani for services rendered in 2020 and 2021 to Trump’s presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee, which are reportedly estimated at $2 million, have to be handed to the women. Nonexempt cash in at least two Citibank checking accounts, furniture, sports memorabilia, a diamond ring, a signed Reggie Jackson picture, a signed Yankee Stadium picture, and more also have to be handed over.

Giuliani has seven days from the order to comply.

