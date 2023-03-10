Ruff Ryders Planning DMX Tribute in New York City On Anniversary Of his Death

A month from today April 9, will be the two-year anniversary of Mount Vernon, NY-bred DMX‘s passing. To celebrate his life, his management company, Ruff Ryders has announced a tribute to the rapper.

An Instagram post from Ruff Ryders revealed plans for the rapper in his hometown of New York. Information for the event will be posted at a later date. The event has been titled, ‘Fallen Soldier NYC 5 Borough Rideout” and it seemingly will take place throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

“Save the date!

“On April 9th please join the Ruff Ryders Family as we celebrate and remember our brother DMX and all our fallen Soilders with our NYC Ryde Out!

“Please bring all your family and friends for a day full of food, fun, games and music

More detailed information to come 🤞🏽🤞🏽”

DMX was hospitalized on April 2, 2021, following a reported heart attack and passed away less than a week later. After being admitted to the hospital, the rapper never regained consciousness and was reportedly on life support in a “vegetative state.” As confirmed by his family at the time, the rapper, who was 50, died at White Plains Hospital in New York.

The family made a statement that confirmed that DMX, real name Earl Simmons had passed away.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

DMX had an extensive battle with drug addiction, and the Yonkers emcee was open about his struggles. His drug use began at 14 when a supposed mentor introduced a young Simmons to crack cocaine.

“He passed the blunt around and… I hit the blunt,” DMX recounted in an interview with Complex. “I never felt like this before it f*cked me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack… Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?”