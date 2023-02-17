Rumor Has It: Erykah Badu Addresses ‘Urban Myth’ of How People Instantly Fall In Love With Her

Singer Erykah Badu finally set the record straight on her (in)ability to put a spell on partners in the bedroom.

Appearing as a guest on the Tamron Hall Show, Badu addressed the “urban myth” of men not being able to look at her without falling in love. Badu has been accused of pulling people close to her with her bedroom experience and had no problem denying it.

“My powers? I think it’s indescribable, and the bedroom, that’s not where you’re going to find it,” Badu confesses. “Because my magic doesn’t lie between my thighs, it lies between my ears.”

She suggests that her “powers” aren’t just for men—all God’s creations are subject to it. “Women too. And children and animals,” Badu joked. “Any living breathing thing.”

During an episode of Vogue’s Objects of My Affection, she gave fans an exclusive tour of her Dallas based studio, which she calls “Badudio.”

“The whole house is an alter paying homage to creativity and blessings and gifts,” Badu says in the video, before taking the camera crew to the bedroom, showing off her bed and sauna room. The sauna hosts infrared lights, which she says is great for cell healing.

“My self-care regimen is very important to me and I really enjoy bathing and sweating,” the Texas native explained. “If you see this light on, that means don’t bother me. I’m meditation and that keeps me off your a**.”

Two years ago, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Badu described how her partners fall into her love spell. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives,” Badu told RS. Her mojo inspired an incense line made out of her “scent” called “Badu’s P****.” “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them.”