Word Has It Michelle Obama Is Running For President In 2024; Barack Is Tight-Lipped

Rumor has it that former Michelle Obama is going to run for president and her husband is staying silent, The Daily Mail reports.

Paparazzi caught up with former President Barack Obama while leaving dinner at Beverly Hills’ Funke. Obama only offered some inaudible remarks. The rumors started after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made some random comments on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.

“Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps most likely, and most dangerous,” Cruz said. “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

Former governor of Alaska and GOP vice presidential nominee, Sarah Palin, also added fire to the rumors on social media, according to The Hill.

In response to Republican U.S. Senate candidate James Bradley‘s political conspiracy theory tweet, Palin said, “Don’t be surprised, But I still say it’ll be Michelle O’ #2024Election. Biden’s out.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama has been vacationing with Tom Hanks, his wife, Rita Wilson, and film director Steven Spielberg in Europe. The super celebrities were seen leaving Spielberg’s $250 million superyacht together near Portofino, Italy.

The New York Times best-selling author has said numerous times on record that she has no intention of running for office, including telling Oprah Winfrey that during the Netflix special, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

“I mean, I agreed to support my husband,” she said. “He wanted to do it, and he was great at it. But at no point have I ever said, ‘I think I want to run.’ Ever.”

Concerns of Biden’s age continue to grow, and polls show voters see his age has a top issue. If reelected in 2024, Biden will be the oldest sitting U.S. President.

