Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Russel Wilson And Ciara Donate $3M To Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital In NYC Russell and Ciara Wilson brought holiday cheer with a $3 million donation to a New York City children’s hospital.







New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is making a major impact at a local children’s hospital in New York City through regular visits and a massive donation.

Wilson and his Grammy-winning wife, Ciara, have donated $3 million to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital on the Upper East Side, ABC 7 NY reported. The donation, made through the famous couple’s Why Not You Foundation, comes along with weekly visits Wilson makes to the children’s hospital.

“You know, my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital; he had diabetes. My mom was an ER nurse when I was growing up. So, for me, I felt like, ‘How could I make a difference somewhere?’” Wilson shared.

The donation will fund new therapeutic play and creative arts spaces at Kravis Children’s Hospital, including the Child Life Zone Theater —dubbed “The Zone” — where kids can enjoy movies, performances, family events, and creative arts therapy without doctors present. It will also support the Play Space in the Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease, the hospital’s only on-unit playroom for immunocompromised pediatric cancer patients.

Pediatric patients at the hospital have also been enjoying Wilson’s joy and thoughtful gifts during his weekly visits. The Wilsons’ foundation has maintained a long-standing partnership with the hospital through the Jack Martin Fund.

“On behalf of the Why Not You Foundation, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to support and be part of the expansion of patient and family programs and facilities at Kravis Children’s Hospital,” Wilson said. “Ciara and I created the Why Not You Foundation, inspired by my father’s ‘Why Not You’ attitude, for kids to follow their dreams, and we believe every child deserves a safe space where they can thrive….[We’re] honored to help provide these kids with the resources they deserve.”

RELATED CONTENT: DOJ Leverages Civil War-Era Fraud Statute To Investigate DEI Initiatives At Google, Verizon, And Defense Firms