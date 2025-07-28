Ciara ‘Levels Up’ With Benin Citizenship, Celebrates Milestone In Emotional Ceremony

Ciara is leveling up her nationalities with a new citizenship in Benin. The artist traveled to the West African country where she received the life-changing certificate.

The R&B singer visited the country with Rolling Stone Africa where she was offered citizenship to remain a part of its community. She gained the status during an emotional ceremony which took place July 26. A local tourism agency, Explore Benin, shared photos from the momentous occasion.

The 39-year-old received the certificate alongside two others in the unforgettable moment. The ceremony offers Beninese citizenship to people of Afro descent as a way to connect the diaspora.

“This initiative translates the willingness of Benin to assume its historical responsibility, to reconnect with its children scattered around the world, and to make its territory a land of welcome, memory and future,” shared Explore Benin in its caption.

Special guests at the ceremony also included Beninese government officials such as Mr. Yvon Detchnou, Minister of Justice and Legislation; Mr. Babalola Jean-Michel H. Abimbola, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts; as well as Mr. Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Of her new status, Ciara shared how “proud” she felt about reconnecting with Africa in a major way. She reportedly became teary-eyed at the ceremony, especially as it speaks to her heritage and identity as a Black woman.

“I feel incredibly proud,” she expressed. “The significance of this moment is so special.”

Ahead of the milestone, Ciara engaged in a cultural trip to Benin with Rolling Stone Africa and the travel agency. As the magazine’s latest cover star, Ciara chose Benin as the first Francophone African country she visited. The publication called the decision a testament to the country’s “profound contribution to the story of humanity.”

“@Ciara marks this moment not only to celebrate her historic Rolling Stone Africa cover but also to shine a light on the soul of a country whose culture, resilience, and beauty have inspired generations across the world,” added the caption. “Benin is more than a destination. It is history, spirit, and sacred ground, and today, it welcomes a woman whose voice and presence carry messages of empowerment, strength, and transformation.”

The visit documented her travels through the culturally rich nation. She first explored the history of its largest city, Cotonou, before traveling down to another city called Ouidah. The coastal city is the home of major ports with several historic markers of the Atlantic Slave trade, such as the Slave Route trail and the Door of No Return.

Ciara is now part of a growing movement for Black Americans, celebrities and otherwise, to “come home” to Africa. Countries embracing this wave of “reverse migration” include Ghana, Kenya, and Gabon.

