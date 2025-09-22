Russell Wilson, Ciara’s 3BRAND Kids’ Line Grows After $100M In 2024 Sales

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and R&B diva Ciara’s children’s workout clothing line, 3BRAND, has seen $100 million in sales in 2024, and already has surpassed the $70 million mark during the first half of 2025.

According to Forbes, the married couple created 3BRAND over five years ago, right before Ciara gave birth to their son, Win.

The day before she gave birth, Wilson wanted to create something for children as he watched their son, Future, holding a football under his arm, going across the room. At that moment, he drew the brand’s logo, and the couple decided on the name 3BRAND.

“A lot of the things that Ciara and I accomplished, we wrote them out as kids and had people who believed in us,” Wilson told Forbes. “But as a young kid, you ultimately have to believe in you. It’s about motivating the next generation.”

In June 2021, a 40-piece collection debuted. Presently, 3BRAND sports more than 100 items. With prices ranging from $20 to $65, people can purchase items like t-shirts, hoodies, and athletic shorts in sizes ranging from 4T (for toddlers) to children’s extra large. The brand has partnered with Haddad Brands and Nike to also sell accessories like backpacks, duffel bags, and hats.

Next for 3BRAND is expansion into international markets, specifically Europe and Latin America, after the brand found success in Japan and South Korea. Wilson also has his eyes set on expanding the product line to adults. He likens the company’s growth to football.

“I think about how I play—a lot of it is organized, but if the receiver isn’t there, you have to create that space,” Wilson said. “It was established early on that when life is hard, you create.”

Anyone interested in purchasing items from the clothing line can do so online as well as in brick-and-mortar stores like Macy’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Nordstrom Rack.

