by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Russell Simmons Wants Black People To Remember What He Has Done For The Community The DefJam founder also reiterates that moving to Bali had nothing to do with avoiding prosecution.







DefJam Founder and legendary manager Russell Simmons recently took to social media to remind Black people of his contributions to the Black community. He feels he has been “demonized,” and it’s unfair to do so when he has been involved in movements to help people throughout the years. Simmons also doesn’t want the people who visit him to be criticized when they see him posting photos with them on social media.

Simmons made a video that was captured by the Instagram account livebitez, speaking to Black people and letting them know how he has been an advocate for others. He brought attention to his efforts to get thousands of Black men out of jail, along with helping the factory farming industry. He brings up being involved with not only women’s rights but gay rights as well.

“Black people, did you forget that I got 10,000 Black men out of jail? And that I changed the factory farming industry forever. And that I registered more of you to vote than probably anybody you know. And I worked for Black Lives Matter and every movement that’s helped our people, all the women’s rights and even gay rights. Movements that I did so much work for to let them demonize me in such a way that my friends cannot visit me without you attacking them.”

He then had words for people supporting former President Donald Trump, who is again running for the highest office this election season.

“But yet you stand by Donald Trump. Knock it off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch Live Bitez (@livebitez)

In a second clip, he discusses the accusations against him and notes that he has not been arrested or spoken to by law enforcement. This is in response to people who feel he moved to Bali to avoid alleged criminal charges.

“Still, to date, I have never spoken to a policeman about anything. I have never spoken to a judge, civil or criminal, about anything. From what I can tell Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and President Trump all have more credible claims against them than I do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch Live Bitez (@livebitez)

He also states that he will be in New York as further proof that he is not hiding from authorities.

“I’ll be in New York next week. This idea that I’m hiding is stupid. I call the paparazzi on myself every time I’m there.”

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Orders Russell Simmons To Pay Kimora Lee Simmons More Than $100,000