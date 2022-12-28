NFL Player Russell Wilson Does 'Cheerleading' During Children's Hospital Holiday Visit With Ciara

R&B singer Ciara and her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, were seen spreading some holiday love last week at the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The Goodies singer posted a video of their visit on her Twitter.

“We are going to do what I love doing every year—we’re going to carol a bit for the kids and bring them a little holiday cheer,” Ciara says in the video clip.

“She’s going to do the singing; I’m going to do the cheerleading,” Russell states.

https://twitter.com/ciara/status/1606189848330752003?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

People also reported that last week the couple held court in Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Seacrest Studios. The space is a broadcast media center that the Ryan Seacrest Foundation donated. The married pair shared their vocals while singing classic holiday tunes like “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” They also read their book Why Not You? to the children while snapping photos during a meet and greet.

The Wilsons can afford to continue donating their time and money after Russell extended his football contract earlier this fall with the Denver Broncos when he agreed to a five-year extension with the team that guarantees the quarterback $165 million.

The Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation has also partnered with Centura Health to help local nonprofits in the state of Colorado by offering them $500,000 a year. The partnership between the two entities is intended to provide investments toward health equity, education, food security, social justice, and supporting children through Centura’s Health Equity and Advancement Fund, KDVR reported.

Ciara and Russell have been married since July 2016. The couple shares two children, a daughter Sienna Princess, five, and a son Win Harrison, two. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, who is the eight-year-old son of her ex-fiancé Future and let’s not forget the other child, a new puppy named Bronco.

They are such a cute family.