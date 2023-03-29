Ryan Coogler In Talks to Reboot ‘The X-Files’ With A ‘Diverse’ Cast

After successfully diversifying the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Ryan Coogler could be tackling a reboot of The X-Files.

Chris Carter, the creator of the classic sci-fi series, recently appeared on the CBC radio show On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko where he discussed the series’ 30th anniversary and trumpeted Coogler’s addition to the reboot, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast,” Carter revealed.

He touched on how much more developed the reboot would be in comparison to the original when it comes to tackling conspiracy theories.

“[Coogler] has his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” Carter said.

The X-Files enjoyed a 10-year run on Fox from 1993-2002 and released two feature-length films, 1998’s The X-Files and The X-Files: I Want to Believe, in 2008. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starred in the series as FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully and appeared in two mini-revivals in 2016 and 2018.

After the second revival, Anderson said she was done playing Agent Scully. Since the final season in 2018, one of the longest-running science fiction series in network TV history, has moved from Fox to Disney—where Coogler’s Proximity Media inked a five-year overall TV deal.

Coogler signed the deal with Disney in February 2021 with expectations to release a series around Wakanda as well as additional TV programming that would be exclusive to the streaming giant, CNBC reported.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company said then.

Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever raked in $1.3 billion worldwide and became the first Marvel Cinematic University movie to earn an Oscar nomination for acting. The 2019 original was nominated for best picture.