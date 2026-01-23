January 23, 2026
Rymir Satterthwaite Confirms Godmother Will Appeal Recent Ruling In JAY-Z Case
'Its not over until we win.'
After a federal judge ordered Lillie Coley, the godmother of Rymir Satterthwaite, who has been claiming for years that he is the son of JAY-Z, to pay the attorney fees for JAY-Z’s lawyers, totaling $119,235.45, Satterthwaite has publicly stated that Coley is filing an appeal to the recent ruling.
The 33-year-old man who claims that the Brooklyn multihyphenate got his mother pregnant in the 1990s, when she was allegedly underage, said after the ruling, “It’s not over until we win.”
Shortly after a California judge ruled that Coley “shall take nothing” from the “Hard Knock Life” rapper and made the decision based on California’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute, Sattherthwaite took to social media to air his grievances about not getting the results he and his godmother desired.
Sattherthwaite posted the statement after he confirmed via social media that Cole would try to extend the case by filing an appeal, saying she would ask about the decision after questions about jurisdiction.
The man who feels he is the Brooklyn-raised rapper’s son explains that the suit was filed in California “to address allegations of fraud & jurisdictional defects, not to pay for fraud.”
Coley filed the lawsuit in California last year, accusing the Brooklyn businessman of neglect and claiming that he and state officials used outdated court orders to pressure her and Satterthwaite. She also stated that their legal moves forced her into bankruptcy and jeopardized her property. She argued that they misrepresented earlier rulings.
The courts dismissed the godmother’s lawsuit with prejudice in 2025.
Satterthwaite filed multiple paternity suits against JAY-Z, but all were dismissed.
In 2022, a New Jersey judge barred the duo from filing any more lawsuits in that state without obtaining prior approval. The judge concluded that the repeated attempts to litigate the paternity issue had failed.
