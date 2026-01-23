Rymir Satterthwaite Confirms Godmother Will Appeal Recent Ruling In JAY-Z Case

After a federal judge ordered Lillie Coley, the godmother of Rymir Satterthwaite, who has been claiming for years that he is the son of JAY-Z, to pay the attorney fees for JAY-Z’s lawyers, totaling $119,235.45, Satterthwaite has publicly stated that Coley is filing an appeal to the recent ruling.

The 33-year-old man who claims that the Brooklyn multihyphenate got his mother pregnant in the 1990s, when she was allegedly underage, said after the ruling, “It’s not over until we win.”

Shortly after a California judge ruled that Coley “shall take nothing” from the “Hard Knock Life” rapper and made the decision based on California’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute, Sattherthwaite took to social media to air his grievances about not getting the results he and his godmother desired.

Its not over until we win; we never had our day in court for merits of case. Nobody wants to see the proof of fraud and under age woman. Deeds, affidavits, property tax. Privilege speech of lies does qualify for anti slapp protection. @AGPamBondi https://t.co/LRqmykYMoJ — Rymir Is Here (@RymirIsHere) January 16, 2026

Sattherthwaite posted the statement after he confirmed via social media that Cole would try to extend the case by filing an appeal, saying she would ask about the decision after questions about jurisdiction.

Godmom – "I’m appealing a federal court ruling to ask whether courts should refuse to review claims just because anti-SLAPP or litigation privilege is invoked—when jurisdiction itself is questioned." @ComeWithFacts @FBI @FBIPhiladelphia @CarmellaBigBarb @FraudUpon @diddydocket — Rymir Is Here (@RymirIsHere) January 14, 2026

The man who feels he is the Brooklyn-raised rapper’s son explains that the suit was filed in California “to address allegations of fraud & jurisdictional defects, not to pay for fraud.”

For Anti-SLAPP to apply it must be:

A real and lawful proceeding

A court with proper jurisdiction

And activity that is not based on fraud



The very reason case was brought before California court was to address allegations of fraud & jurisdictional defects not to pay for fraud. — Rymir Is Here (@RymirIsHere) January 17, 2026

Coley filed the lawsuit in California last year, accusing the Brooklyn businessman of neglect and claiming that he and state officials used outdated court orders to pressure her and Satterthwaite. She also stated that their legal moves forced her into bankruptcy and jeopardized her property. She argued that they misrepresented earlier rulings.

The courts dismissed the godmother’s lawsuit with prejudice in 2025.

Satterthwaite filed multiple paternity suits against JAY-Z, but all were dismissed.

In 2022, a New Jersey judge barred the duo from filing any more lawsuits in that state without obtaining prior approval. The judge concluded that the repeated attempts to litigate the paternity issue had failed.

