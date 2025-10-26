Legal by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Judge Allows Jay-Z’s Attorneys To Sanction Godmother Of Rymir Satterthwaite, Who Claimed Rapper Was His Father, In Failed Paternity Cases A California federal judge has rejected an emergency restraining order request by Satterthwaite’s godmother, Lillie Coley, after JAY-Z's attorney sought to sanction her.







Roc Nation’s Jay-Z is looking like Teflon Don after a judge’s latest ruling in the case involving Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be the billionaire’s son.

According to AllHipHop, in the ongoing saga against the “Reasonable Doubt” lyricist, a federal judge in California has rejected an emergency restraining order request by Satterthwaite’s godmother, Lillie Coley.

In the back-and-forth between Jay-Z and Satterthwaite, who has been trying for years to pin a paternity tag on the Brooklyn rapper, Jay-Z, once again, keeps the upper hand. Satterthwaite has been trying to obtain the businessman’s DNA to prove he is the father.

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett has denied Coley’s request to prevent JAY’s attorneys from issuing what she describes as “retaliatory” sanctions against her for trying to prove his alleged paternity.

She told the judge that she was being targeted because she had been advocating for Satterthwaite in his pursuit to find out if Jay is his father.

Earlier this year, in a lawsuit against the rapper, the 31-year-old Satterthwaite claims that Jay had sexual relations with his mother, who is now deceased, in the 1990s. She was 16, while the rapper was 22, when the alleged incident occurred. He says he attempted to file multiple paternity suits against the “Hard Knock Life” rapper, but to no avail, as all were dismissed.

The suit says Jay has refused to submit to a DNA test, choosing “instead to obstruct and manipulate the legal process.” Satterthwaite has since dropped his lawsuit.

Court records reveal that in 2022, a New Jersey judge barred Coley and Satterthwaite from filing new lawsuits in that state without obtaining the court’s approval. The judge cited repeated attempts to litigate the paternity issue that failed.

The latest decision will allow Jay’s attorneys to move forward with their efforts to penalize Coley over what has been described as “decades-long harassment,” according to court filings.

