Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Sade Reaches New Billboard Top 10 Milestone With Decades-Old Album Sade's 'The Best of Sade,' released more than three decades ago, entered the top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B Albums for the first time.







By Robert Hill

Sade Adu, the lead singer of the groundbreaking London group, Sade, has reached a new chart milestone as “The Best of Sade,” a compilation released more than three decades ago, entered the top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B Albums for the first time.

The album climbed from No. 12 to No. 10 on the chart, marking the group’s first-ever top 10 placement on Billboard’s R&B albums ranking. Initially released in 1994, “The Best of Sade” continues to gain traction through streaming and catalog consumption, underscoring the band’s lasting appeal across generations. The compilation debuted on the chart in August 2024 and reached the top tier 62 weeks into its run.

Beyond its top 10 breakthroughs on the R&B chart, ‘The Best of Sade’ also posted gains across several other Billboard rankings. The album climbed from No. 33 to No. 30 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and rose from No. 103 to No. 90 on the Billboard 200. While the project has reached higher positions on those lists in the past, its continued upward movement highlights its sustained popularity decades after its release.

The compilation has also maintained a strong presence on jazz-focused charts. “The Best of Sade” currently leads both the Billboard Jazz Albums and the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums rankings, where it has spent extended time at No. 1, reflecting the group’s crossover appeal across multiple genres.

Forbes reported, “Currently, Sade only manages to appear in more than one space on a single Billboard roster, the Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. As ‘The Best of Sade’ dominates, ‘Promise’ slips a single rung to No.15.”

“The Best of Sade” features songs from the band’s first four studio albums, “Diamond Life,” “Promise,” “Stronger Than Pride,” and “Love Deluxe.” Since its release, the compilation has earned four platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, totaling more than 4 million units sold and streamed in the U.S.

Despite releasing only two studio albums in the past 15 years, Sade’s continued chart success demonstrates the enduring value of its catalog in the modern streaming era.

RELATED CONTENT: Michael Jackson Rocks Billboard R&B Charts With Another Posthumous Top Ten Hit