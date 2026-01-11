Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Michael Jackson Rocks Billboard R&B Charts With Another Posthumous Top Ten Hit 'You Rock My World' has found new resurgence on another Billboard chart, decades after its original release.







Michael Jackson has rocked the world of the Billboard R&B charts with a Top Ten hit.

Although the King of Pop died in 2009, his musical legacy remains through another posthumous hit. While his classic “Thriller” album continues to be a mainstay on the Billboard charts, a newcomer has made an entry to further his impact on the streaming industry.

According to Forbes, one of the last hits of his decades-spanning career has made its debut inside the R&B Digital Song Sales chart. “You Rock My World” was first released as a track in Jackson’s ten and final album, 2001’s “Invincible.”

Now, the song has renewed hype as one of the bestselling R&B songs of the moment. It entered the R&B digital chart for the first time since its release, securing the 9th spot on its ranking.

However, its placement on Billboard is not limited to just R&B. The track also secured a lower but still substantial place at #14 in the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. With that chart’s inclusion of Hip Hop’s bestselling tracks, Jackson’s placement for a song released decades ago still proves his prowess.

The song also had success upon initial release. It became Jackson’s final top 10 hit on the Hot 100. “You Rock My World” also earned a Grammy nomination for Male Pop Vocal Performance.

However, Jackson has garnered massive streaming success in his posthumous music career before. Previously reported on BLACK ENTERPRISE, the singer’s arguably most notable hit, “Thriller,” helped him break a new record as a recording artist. The song solidified Jackson as the first artist to break the Billboard Top 10 for six decades in a row.

The song’s album of the same name continues to have a footing on several charts. Although on the decline, “Thriller” still lists on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Vinyl Albums, Top Album Sales charts, and the Billboard 200. As for other classics from Jackson, “Billie Jean” also sits on the Billboard Global 200. However, “You Rock My World” currently stands as the only Jackson hit to have a current presence on U.S. charts.

