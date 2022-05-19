Safeguard Your Online Identity and Profile with Adguard

When it comes to safeguarding your online identity, no measures or steps you take can be too much. Hackers have grown even more creative in their attempts and efforts to penetrate digital footprints. The results have been devastating for many, leaving behind both negative financial and mental impacts.

Thankfully, technology has evolved along with hackers’ efforts. A number of programs exist solely for the purpose of securing users’ online identities and valuable data.

AdGuard VPN has emerged as one of the most trusted in the online security space, and for a limited time, it’s available for just $31.99. This price includes an additional 20% discount with the use of coupon code: VPN20.

AdGuard VPN gives users access to an encrypted connection to the internet that allows them to stay private and secure no matter where they’re located. It acts as a secure tunnel between two or more devices.

Furthermore, it allows internet access without restrictions. AdGuard’s zero-logging policy along with its advanced encryption algorithm guarantees your data isn’t collected.

AdGuard has been featured on USA Today, Forbes, Newsweek, The Guardian, MacWorld, and other leading publications. It’s been rated 4.6 stars on the Apple Store, and it’s received a 4.4-star rating on the Google Play Store.

“I trust in AdGuard due to the AdGuard Blocker. And now I’ve tried the AdGuard VPN for 6 months without problems, and a good speed,” writes 5-star reviewer Miguel V.

With AdGuard, you’ll have access to a global network of servers that can be found in more than 40 locations worldwide. It’s compatible with desktop computers with Microsoft Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista SP2 or macOS X 10.12 (64-bit) or higher. Mobile users with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 11.2 or higher can use it, as well.

A capable VPN goes a long way in having a safe state of mind every time you log online. With AdGuard VPN, you’re not only getting one of the best online security systems, but it’s available at a low price. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.