Saint Augustine’s University Board Addresses ‘Misinformation’ On Financial Woes

Two weeks after a heated town hall among Saint Augustine’s University alumni and concerned community members, Board Chairman Brian Boulware is responding to what he calls “misinformation” circulating on social media and public forums. During the April 11 town hall hosted by Roland Martin, attendees accused the board of withholding information.

“We have refrained from engaging in public disputes to protect the university’s ability to negotiate with partners, respond to accrediting bodies, and operate with integrity in accordance with its legal obligations,” said Boulware. “However, as the university approaches a critical milestone in the accreditation process, and the nature and volume of false narratives circulated, it is time to clarify the facts. We must speak the truth plainly and directly.”

It’s been an uphill battle for one of North Carolina’s oldest HBCU. The university was placed on probation in 2022 after failing to meet accreditation standards. The institution has faced financial issues totaling more than $30 million. The university also has nearly $10 million in tax liens.

Earlier this year, Saint Augustine’s University lost its appeal to maintain accreditation with the Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College (SACSCOC).

In his address to the community, Boulware stated the current challenges facing Saint Augustine’s University “did not arise overnight.” He saidproblems began in 2012 when former university leaders took a $6 million loan against the university’s $13 million endowment.

“No payments were made on that loan for seven years, causing the total to balloon with interest and fees,” says Boulware. “In November 2024, the loan was called by its creditor, resulting in the loss of $11 million from the endowment.”

Saint Augustine’s University Board Chairman Claims Previous Leaders Misused Funds

The loan against the the university’s endowment was the tip of the ice burg. According to Boulware, 90% of federal grants the university received in in 2016 were “missed or drawn down with fraudulent documentation,” which severely jeopardized the university’s credibility with government partners.

Boulware also claims previous leaders let the following happen:

In 2018, administrative staff coordinated with a vendor to manipulate financial records to falsify financial statements presented to the accrediting body, SACSCOC.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the university received millions of dollars in federal relief funds. However, university staff wired a significant portion to unknown sources.

No audits were completed from 2020 to 2024. The administration relied on pandemic-related waivers as an excuse, which masked the continued submission of inaccurate financial data.

Between 2021 and 2023, the administration permitted students to enroll and graduate without Board approval, despite 76% of student accounts carrying balances exceeding $30,000. This undermined the university’s financial stability and compliance with federal aid regulations.

From 2020 to 2023, the administration did not pay any payroll taxes to the IRS. Despite meeting in person with the IRS during this time, the administration failed to notify the Board of this critical liability information.

From 2021 to December 2023, the administration willingly mislead the board by intentionally withholding information and submitting false financial reports. This caused noncompliance with federal agencies and crippled the university’s ability to operate efficiently.

“These issues are not allegations. They are documented realities,” Boulware said.

Boulware, who joined the Board of Trustees in 2019 and was elected Chairman in 2024, said “There is plenty of blame, and many individuals who now attempt to shift blame to the current Board were either silent or complicit in the past. At the same time, they held positions of power as their administration made those decisions.”

How Saint Augustine’s University Board Says The School Is Moving Forward

Over the last 18 months, Boulware said the school has taken “unprecedented steps” to reverse years in decline. The board has completed four years of overdue audits and restored payroll and employees benefits.

Speaking on behalf the board, Boulware said university leaders are fighting for its future and not just its “reputation,” and welcomes everyone to “contribute constructively to that mission.”

“We understand the anger, fear, and frustration many in our alumni community feel. We also know that social media commentary is not a substitute for verified evidence or legal due process,” he added. “Saint Augustine’s University now needs unity, not division; hope, not hysteria; solutions, not slander […] We will not allow disinformation to define us. The work before us is far too important.”

RELATED CONTENT: Saint Augustine’s University