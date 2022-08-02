Salesforce is Headed to Atlanta for the 2nd Annual National Black Business Block Party Presented by Black Enterprise

In recognition of National Black Business Month, Salesforce will host its second annual National Black Business Month Block Party, presented by BLACK ENTERPRISE. This year’s hybrid summit invites in-person attendees and online viewers to a half-day experience broadcasting live from Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Last year, the Webby-nominated inaugural event was a virtual success, featuring luminary speakers including Yvonne Orji, Baron Davis, performing artist, Wale, and more. This year, the conversation continues with panel sessions on building Black wealth in the new digital landscape. Summit programming also includes spoken word and live musical performances. Salesforce will offer a public livestream to the event, allowing viewers to engage from anywhere.

“The Block Party is Salesforce’s annual tribute to Black entrepreneurship and wealth,” said Shalaya Shipman, senior director, Strategic Business Development, SMB.

“This year, we are thrilled to host the Block Party in Atlanta — an epicenter of Black excellence, history, and futures.”

The National Black Business Month Block Party is free and open to the public. Click here to register.

Take an inside look into the 2022 panel sessions:

Manifest Your Wildest Dreams: A Fireside Chat with Arlan Hamilton

Join us for an inspirational conversation with founder, author, and venture catalyst of Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton, and Jessica Ross, Salesforce’s executive vice president, Enterprise Strategy and Operational Excellence. Discover how you can take action and stretch the boundaries of limitations to manifest your own greatness.

A Trailblazers Guide to Building Your Brand with Salesforce

Did you know that the Salesforce economy will create 9.3 million jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026?

Salesforce is more than just a technology company. The Salesforce ecosystem promotes opportunities for thriving entrepreneurs to establish and grow in the ever-changing digital landscape. Join us as we share how three Atlanta-based Salesforce trailblazers are fueling their growing businesses with Salesforce.

Innovating Beyond Limits: A Conversation with Sports and Entertainment Leaders

Black entrepreneurs and creatives are pushing beyond the limit and transforming the world as we know it. Building community, leveraging resources, and showing up authentically are the fundamentals to growing an extraordinary brand. Tune in to learn from your favorite change-makers in the sports and entertainment world who are reimagining what it means to be a business leader.

Shattering Glass Ceilings: A Conversation About Financial Empowerment and Wealth Building

Black businesses are foundational to their communities, the economy, and the world. Yet they face unique challenges when it comes to resources, funding, and access to capital. Join us for a discussion with some of the most powerful Black women in finance. Learn how they’ve used their leadership and influence to address inequities while discussing methods to obtain capital for every business.

Guests can also expect special musical performances to hit the stage throughout the event.

Official talent/speaker line up to be announced soon!

Salesforce has made long-standing commitments to creating systemic change against racism and hate, to drive greater equality for all. You can learn more about their Racial Equality and Justice Taskforce and how they are taking action to support communities of color across four pillars — people, philanthropy, purchasing, and policy. The annual National Black Business Month Block Party is just another way to advance those efforts.

