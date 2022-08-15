Salesforce’s Black Business Block Party is Heading to Atlanta

Salesforce and BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine are partnering once again to put on a Block Party in recognition of National Black Business Month. Now in its second year, the event will see an exciting program of panel discussions with celebrated guests broadcast from Atlanta to the public for free on Aug. 16 between 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Last year, the inaugural event was held entirely virtually and brought together Black entrepreneurs, entertainers, and business leaders to discuss building Black wealth and investing for the future. These valuable conversations earned the interviews a Webby nomination for the Virtual Business and Technology category.

This year’s block party will involve panel discussions with prominent authors, thought leaders, artists, and content creators within the Black community as well as Salesforce executives and members of the Racial Equality and Justice Taskforce.

The livestream will also include a musical performance from R&B star Lucky Daye, a “King of R&B” who’s album Table for Two just won the Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album.

“The Block Party is Salesforce’s annual tribute to Black entrepreneurship and wealth,” said Shalaya Shipman, senior director of Strategic Business Development at Salesforce.

“This year we are thrilled to host the Block Party in Atlanta — an epicenter of Black excellence, history, and futures.”

Discover the 2022 panel sessions…

Manifest Your Wildest Dreams: A Fireside Chat with Arlan Hamilton

Arlan Hamilton is the founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital, a seed investment fund that backs overachieving, but underrepresented, startup founders. She has also authored It’s About Damn Time, in which she tells her story and empowers her readers to turn being underestimated into their greatest advantage.

“Less than 10% of all venture capital deals currently go to women, people of color, and LGBT founders,” Hamilton said on her motivation when founding Backstage Capital.

“I choose to treat this as an opportunity, rather than a barrier.”

Hamilton will sit down with Jessica Ross, Salesforce’s executive vice president of Enterprise Strategy and Operational Excellence, for an inspirational conversation that explores how to take action and stretch the boundaries of limitations to manifest greatness.

A Trailblazers Guide to Building Your Brand with Salesforce

Salesforce is on its path to create 9.3 million jobs by 2026 and the company’s ecosystem will continue to promote ​​opportunities for thriving entrepreneurs to grow in the ever-changing digital landscape. During this panel discussion, three Atlanta-based trailblazers will share how they are fueling their growing businesses with Salesforce.

Innovating Beyond Limits: A Conversation with Sports and Entertainment Leaders

Black entrepreneurs and creatives are pushing beyond limits and transforming the world as we know it. Building community, leveraging resources, and showing up authentically are the fundamentals to growing an extraordinary brand. Tune in to this discussion to learn from prominent change-makers in the sports and entertainment world who are redefining what it means to be a business leader.

Influential leaders such as Mikael Moore, managing partner at Wondaland Arts Society, will share their insights.

Shattering Glass Ceilings: A Conversation About Financial Empowerment and Wealth Building

Black businesses are foundational to their communities, the economy, and the world. Yet they face unique challenges when it comes to resources, funding, and access to capital.

Some of the most powerful Black women in finance, will be sharing how they have used their leadership and influence to address inequities, while discussing methods to obtain capital for every business.

Speakers will include Sarah Kunst, founder and general partner of the early-stage venture capital fund Cleo Capital and Sherri Brewer, chief retail officer at One United Bank.

About the Salesforce Racial Equality and Justice Taskforce

Salesforce is committed to creating systemic change against racism and hate, to drive greater equality and prosperity for all. Their Racial Equality and Justice Taskforce is led by a team that includes Ebony Beckwith, chief philanthropy officer and CEO of the Salesforce Foundation. The taskforce is bringing about change by pursuing progressive goals such as investing $200 million and 1 million volunteer hours in racial equality and justice over the next five years.

“The annual National Black Business Month Block Party is one way that we are advancing our efforts,” said Beckwith.

“As we seek to create change within our workplaces and progress in our communities, it is important to encourage engagement and advocate for economic empowerment.”

The National Black Business Month Block Party is free and open to the public. Click here to register.