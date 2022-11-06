Salt-N-Pepa Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The iconic hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles, Calif. Original members Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa), and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) were all in attendance at the unveiling ceremony on Friday.

The Grammy-Award-winning group rose to fame in the 1980s after their hit single “Push It” helped to make them the first female rap group to go gold or platinum. The official Salt-N-Pepa Instagram account shared a video of the ceremony with a caption expressing their gratitude.

“ We go together like Salt~N~Pepa & Spinderella, now on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Forever ⭐️❤️. Thank you so much for all the love everyone ! #hiphop #walkoffame #hollywoodstar #losangeles.”

The group hadn’t been seen together since 2019 after Roper left the group. A lawsuit over unpaid royalties followed, and Roper also claimed to have been fired from the group via email. However, the group came together during the unveiling ceremony and they were all smiles.

Spinderella, 51, spoke on the group’s inspiration to women and thanked her bandmates.

“Women everywhere were inspired, forever changed by the message of strength and independence. And what our message did for you guys, it also did for me as well,” she said. “Thank you S and P for mentoring me. Salt, Pep, life lessons. We’ve been through the ups and downs. But I have to thank you for those lessons. Because it wasn’t just the music to me. It was our relationship. And that means everything to me. So whatever we gotta do to fix that, let’s get some unity back in this. Let’s figure it out and be iconic and be what the fans want.”

Fifty-six-year-old James also spoke at the ceremony and had words of inspiration.

“Your setback is a setup for your comeback,” said James. “Everything you’re experiencing and learning along the way is preparing you for what you asked for, for what you prayed for.”

Denton, 55, said that she was “honored” to receive the star on the Walk of Fame and also spoke on women empowering each other in the hip-hop community. “We gotta keep empowering each other like we do, lifting each other up, pass the torch. And I’m telling you, this is our time as well. And it goes to show you that Salt-N-Pepa got a stamp on the Earth.”