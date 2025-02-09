News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s First President And Leader Of Independence Movement, Has Died Nujoma was the leader of Namibia's fight for independence from apartheid South Africa.







Sam Nujoma, the activist who led Namibia to independence and became its first president, has died at age 95.

Namibia’s current president, Nangolo Mbumba, announced Nujoma’s death on Feb. 9. Mbumba stated that Nujoma died the night prior following his hospitalization in the nation’s capital city of Windhoek.

According to NPR, the freedom fighter was deemed the “father of the nation” for his efforts in Namibia’s fight to separate from apartheid South Africa. Upon gaining independence in 1990, Namibia elected Nujoma as its first president, a position he held for 15 years. Now, the freedom fighter is remembered for his esteemed place in the country’s history.

He served three terms as the first President of Namibia, from 1990 to 2005.

“The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken,” shared Mbumba. “Over the past three weeks, the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia and Founding Father of the Namibian Nation was hospitalized for medical treatment and medical observation due to ill health… Unfortunately, this time, the most gallant son of our land could not recover from his illness.”

Among many other African leaders who pioneered the break from colonial rule, Nujoma has remained a revered figure for helping Namibia become a democracy. Known for his white beard, Nujoma spent decades trying to gain independence for his home country. Prior to his presidential appointment, Nujoma spent almost 30 years in exile for leading the independence movement in the country.

While in exile, Nujoma aided in the establishment of the South West African People’s Organization, becoming its president in 1960. Deemed SWAPO, the political party launched a guerilla campaign while under his leadership to combat South Africa’s continued control over the country. SWAPO has since remained in power in Namibia.

While Nujoma championed national-healing and reconciliation within its countrymen, the man many branded a Marxist also gained support from North Korea, Cuba, Russia, and China for his liberation movement. Despite this, and his fierce push against the West, Nujoma also built relations with Western democratic powers. He became the first African leader to stay at the White House, hosted by former President Bill Clinton. Clinton described him as the “George Washington” of Namibia and a “genuine hero” for global democracy.

Nujoma’s legacy, while esteemed, has faced its own criticisms as well. He called AIDS a “man-made biological weapon” while also calling homosexuality a “foreign and corrupt ideology.” Despite his controversial views, he still shaped the democratic structure of Namibia through its constitution and relations with other countries.

