Samuel L. Jackson, Wife Honored by Theatre Communications Group, Donate $25K

Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson are giving back in a major way. The Hollywood couple made a donation of $25,000 to the One Million Books Campaign, sponsored by the Theatre Communications Group (TCG).

The donation was presented at the 2023 TCG “Our Stories” Gala in New York, where the couple was honored. Broadway World says the annual gala helps the group provide one million plays for schools, university and public libraries, small bookstores, and more. Presented by fellow icon, Vanessa Williams, Richardson accepted the award on behalf of herself and her husband of 42 years. Before presenting the check, Richardson shared how proud she was to be a part of the group. “We are so happy to be a part of the theater communication group and what they have done in the past with schools and students and with all of us who love the theater.”

Teresa Eyring, CEO of TCG, called the Jacksons’ work “impactful.” “From gorgeous performances to moving testimonials, it was a reminder of the power and resiliency of our theatre ecology,” Eyring said, as told by Broadway World. Theatre Communications Group is known as the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America and have some major accolades to prove it. TCG keeps all of their plays in print and has a total of 19 Pulitzer Prize winners for Drama, including the late August Wilson.

The moment comes full circle as Mr. Jackson is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Wilson’s play, The Piano Lesson. Richardson is directing the Broadway hit, produced by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. In her speech, Richardson mentioned the importance of TCG keeping Wilson’s work alive with their campaign. “What they’re doing to put August Wilson’s plays and his century cycle into libraries, universities, and schools everywhere is extraordinary. And before books are banned altogether, we should all work together to make sure that this occurs.”

With the help of the donation, the gala raised over $300,000.