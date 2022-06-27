Samuel L. Jackson Attacks Clarence Thomas Over Gay Rights, Marriage

Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson blasted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted in favor of knocking down Roe v. Wade and restricting abortion access.

Jackson attacked Thomas on Twitter after he voted in favor of eliminating access to abortions for millions of women while also calling to overturn the right to same-sex marriage and contraception.

In a tweet Friday, Jackson wondered if the Justice would be willing to use the same precedent to overturn Loving v. Virginia, which protects interracial marriage. Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, is white.

How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 25, 2022

According to CNBC, the Supreme Court Justice said the landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked, saying they “were demonstrably erroneous decisions.”

Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court’s ruling on same-sex marriage, said Thomas conveniently left out Loving v. Virginia in his statement.

“That affects him personally, but he doesn’t care about the LGBTQ+ community,” Obergefell said on MSNBC’s The Reid Out. “He is opposed to our equality. He is opposed to our ability to actually be a part of ‘we the people.'”

Obergefell released a statement condemning the high court justice for his words.

“Clarence Thomas is a Supreme Court justice appointed by humans, he is not the Supreme Deity,” Obergefell said per HuffPost.

“The millions of loving couples who have the right to marriage equality to form their own families do not need Clarence Thomas imposing his individual twisted morality upon them. If you want to see an error in judgment, Clarence Thomas, look in the mirror.”

Thomas’ statement comes at a strange time for the Supreme Court Justice and his wife. Ginni Thomas has been linked to the Jan 6. attack on the Capitol and the House January 6 committee has requested she testify at the hearing on her actions.

Thomas told The Daily Caller, a right-wing publication, she would “look forward” to speaking to the committee.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” she told the outlet.