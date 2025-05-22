Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn San Francisco Giants Honor Renel Brooks-Moon With PA Booth Dedication Renel Brooks-Moon received a quiet PA booth dedication after nearly 25 years with the San Francisco Giants.







After nearly 25 years with the team, Renel Brooks-Moon, the San Francisco Giants’ first public address announcer, was quietly honored with a booth dedication.

The newly named Renel Brooks-Moon PA booth now features a plaque honoring her 24 trailblazing years with the San Francisco Giants, The San Francisco Standard reports. The dedication came without a formal announcement or ceremony, and Brooks-Moon chose not to comment publicly on the tribute.

“It was the important thing and the right thing that we honored her,” said Shana Daum, the Giants’ senior vice president of communications and community relations. “Her legacy lives on in many ways, including naming the PA booth.”

The honor comes a year after the Giants parted ways with the beloved Brooks-Moon in March 2024, initially promising to rename the booth during the first half of the season. After delays, the dedication quietly took place in time for the Giants’ April 4 home opener, though it only came to light recently.

Brooks-Moon was given the title of PA announcer emeritus but was excluded from speaking roles at major events like the celebrations of life for Willie Mays and Orlando Cepeda. She’s also skipped other ceremonies due to feeling unwelcome. A friend announced how tough it was for Brooks-Moon to miss this year’s home opener, which honored the 25th anniversary of the San Francisco Giants’ 2000 team.

“I recorded every player, every coach,” Brooks-Moon said then. “It was just bananas. But it was so much fun. I didn’t realize how much I really needed this after I lost what I loved the most.”

The plaque in her dedicated booth celebrates Brooks-Moon as “one of the first Black female public address announcers in Major League Baseball. Thus began an iconic 24-year career that left an indelible mark on Giants history.”

There’s also a quote underscoring Brooks-Moon’s commitment to inspiring marginalized communities to keep pursuing their dreams.

“It is my great hope that my time in the booth has inspired little girls, young women, and people of color to pursue their dreams even if those dreams seem impossible because impossible dreams can come true,” it reads.

RELATED CONTENT: City Approves $700 A Month Sleeping Pods in San Francisco