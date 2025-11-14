Top U.S. Women’s Basketball Recruit Saniyah Hall Signs With USC

The No. 1 prospect for American women’s basketball, high school recruit Saniyah Hall, will soon be joining arguably one of the best women’s college basketball players in the world, JuJu Watkins, when she heads to the University of Southern California (USC).

The school announced that Hall signed to play for the Trojans in 2026, along with Sitaya Fagan, considered one of the top basketball players in Australia. Both players will join a strong basketball nucleus consisting of Watkins, Jazzy Davidson, and Kennedy Smith.

USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said she is excited for both players deciding to be a part of the winning squad at USC.

“I mean, what can I say? We could not be more excited with our class of 2026,” said Gottlieb in a written statement. “We think we have the best class in the country and the best duo in the country. Both for what they bring as humans and as talented athletes, but also how they fit with what we are as a program and what we are aiming to become.”

Hall’s talent and athletic prowess have already been recognized, as she is ranked at the top in the country. Recently, she was named to the 2025-26 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Watch List.

She earned Most Valuable Player honors at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where she played for Team USA and led the team with an average of 19.9 points per game, which is a USA U19 scoring record. Last season, she was named the 2025 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year, earning Naismith Trophy First Team All-America honors at Montverde Academy in Florida, where she averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. The team went 26-2 and advanced to the Chipotle National Championship game.

Fagan, an international phenom, averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for her country at the FIBA U19 World Cup. She helped her team reach the gold medal game. The Australian also earned gold medals at both the FIBA U16 Asian Championship (2023) and the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship (2022).

