'Santa Obama' Reads To Students At Chicago's Bessie Coleman Library Former President Obama was in the Windy City to check on the progress of the nearly finished Barack Obama Presidential Library.







Former President Barack Obama made a holiday pop-up visit to a Chicago library for an impromptu story time.

On Dec. 9, Obama donned a Santa hat and visited the Bessie Coleman library in his former city. Students from Burke Elementary school were surprised by the arrival of “Santa Obama.” The children were diligently working at the time of his arrival, though he was under the impression that a celebration was underway, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“Everybody seems to be working hard,” Obama said. “I thought we were going to have a little Christmas party, and everybody’s doing their homework. What’s happening?”

While the students were not born when the first Black president held office, they learned about his history-making presidential victory during the day’s lesson. Their newfound knowledge prompted exclamations of surprise when he entered the room.

In keeping with the location, Obama read the students Flying Free: How Bessie Coleman’s Dreams Took Flight by Karyn Parsons. While reading about Coleman’s fulfilled dreams, Obama questioned the children about their personal aspirations.

“I want to be like you!” a student declared.

I had fun reading to some Burke Elementary students at the Chicago Public Library today. When the Obama Presidential Center opens next year, we’ll have a new branch of the library for the community to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/IQVJSXRglt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 10, 2025

The visit to Chicago was more than holiday fun for Obama. The former president dropped in on the Windy City to survey the progress of the Barack Obama Presidential Center. The structure was initially slated to open in 2021 and has suffered setbacks. Construction on the center is behind schedule and over budget by over $300 million, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported. Furthermore, outside entities involved in the project are at odds with one another. Former construction worker for the project, Robert Mcgee, is suing the center’s engineer for racial discrimination. However, even the setbacks are not stopping progress.

During a visit to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas, Obama announced the Barack Obama Presidential Center will open in June 2026. The summer opening guarantees the Chicago cold is not a deterrent for out-of-towners.

“We’re going to open in June so that y’all don’t have to bring your coats up,” he said.

The facility will feature a full-length basketball court, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, acres of park space, and more. The former leader said the space is designed to foster community.

“We want to create a campus, a place where the public gathers for a range of things that puts them face to face with each other and get them to meet and be in dialogue and conversation and exposed to new ideas with each other,” Obama said.

