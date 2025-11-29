News by Kandiss Edwards Craig Robinson, Brother Of The Former First Lady, Selected As Princeton Baccalaureate Speaker Robinson graduated from the Ivy League institution in 1983.







Princeton University announced its selection of alumnus Craig Robinson, the brother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, to deliver the Baccalaureate address for the Class of 2026.

The Baccalaureate ceremony will take place in the University Chapel on May 24, 2026, marking a return to campus for the accomplished executive who graduated from the institution in 1983.

“I was so honored and surprised,” Robinson told The Daily Princetonian, immediately clearing his schedule to accept the invitation.

Class of 2026 President Minna Abdella said fellow seniors are “grateful for the opportunity to learn” from Robinson.

“We are inspired by his example of character. Throughout his career as a celebrated athlete, accomplished coach and distinguished leader in both higher education, and the private sector, he has embodied Princeton’s informal motto, ‘In the Nation’s Service and the Service of Humanity,’” Abdella said. “His commitment to mentorship and empowering others represents the very best of what we hope to carry with us beyond our time at Princeton.”

Robinson majored in sociology, the athlete and intellectual wrote his thesis on “The Nature of Informal Social Structures” within a Prison. Furthermore, he was an athletic standout on the men’s basketball team, leading the team to three Ivy League titles.

His younger sister, Michelle Obama ’85, followed him to campus after his graduation, continuing the family’s connection to the Ivy League institution. Robinson expressed that attending Princeton “absolutely changed my life.”

After graduation, Robinson played professional basketball in the United Kingdom. Subsequently, he returned to the United States and began coaching at the Illinois Institute of Technology before shifting his focus entirely to finance, earning an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He also served on Princeton’s Board of Trustees from 2018 to 2022.

Beyond his professional roles, Robinson played a visible role as a surrogate during Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Now, as he prepares to address the Class of 2026, he remains focused on offering valuable and relatable advice.

“I’m hoping that I won’t sound like one of these old men,” he told the Daily Princetonian. Robinson says he wants his message to mean “something to as many as possible” for the new graduates.

