Sanya Richards-Ross Family Loungewear Line Official Partner With Team USA

Sanya Richards-Ross might not be competing in the 2024 Olympics but she’ll be playing a major part as the official loungewear partner for Team USA.

The retired Olympic gold medalist and her husband Aaron Ross announced their licensing partnership with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties three months ahead of the Paris Olympics. Their handcrafted pajama and loungewear sets COORDINATES will be worn by this year’s Olympians, Paralympians, and Team USA fans.

The partnership comes after the Ross family introduced the loungewear line over the Christmas holiday with their matching family pajama sets. Richards-Ross, a Jamaican-American track and field star, is no stranger to the Olympics as she competed internationally for the U.S. in the 400-meter sprint and was named the world champion in 2009 and 2012, bronze medalist in 2008, and silver medalist in 2005.

“Partnering with Team USA as the pajama licensee means the world to me,” Richards-Ross said. “I learned early in my career how important sleep is, and it’s not just where we first dream of becoming an Olympian. It’s where we rest and recharge to perform at our best. Our goal is to reinforce the importance of sleep while providing stylish and comfortable sets for the athletes and their fans.”

As an Olympian herself, Richards-Ross knows firsthand the grit and dedication that goes into competing in front of the world. It’s why she designed a special collection for Team USA that puts relaxation and rejuvenation at the forefront.

When not competing on the field, an athlete needs quality time for rest and recovery. The best way to achieve this is in a comfortable pajama or loungewear set that puts a player right at ease. Pieces include Team USA jogger sets, onesies, button-downs, and sets for kids in colors of red, white, and blue.

“We are proud to collaborate with Sanya Richards- Ross on this new line of pajamas and loungewear,” Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products for U.S.A. Olympic & Paralympic Properties said. “By offering a product that helps Team USA athletes prioritize their rest and well-being, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting their success both on and off the field.”

