After Signing With Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley’s Net Worth Is Estimated At $32M

Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley recently signed an estimated $37.8 million contract with one of the Giants’ biggest rivals, signing a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to AfroTech.

It’s a significant upgrade as he will be playing with one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts, for a perennial playoff team. And while Barkley will face punishment on the field, what won’t get hurt is his bank statements.

Sportskeeda reported that Barkley’s deal includes a signing bonus of $11,625,000. He will have an average yearly salary of $12,583,333, with $26,000,000 in guaranteed money. This upcoming season, Barkley will earn a base salary of $1,375,000 since he’ll already have that hefty signing bonus.

Wealthy Gorilla has listed Barkley’s net worth as $32 million.

He previously signed a four-year deal with the Giants worth $31,194,751. The contract included a $20,767,092 signing bonus, $31,194,751 in guaranteed money, and an average salary of $7,798,688.

Barkley, 27, played his entire career with the New York Giants, accumulating 5,211 yards and scoring 35 touchdowns. Now, he will trying to bring another Super Bowl ring to the City of Brotherly Love. The good news is he likely won’t have to shoulder as much of the Eagles’ offensive load. In New York, he was frequently the team’s best, and most used, option on offense.

The running back is no stranger to Pennsylvania. He was a star at Penn State, where he was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Running Back of the Year twice in 2016 and 2017. He is also the school’s record holder for the most rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (53). He ran for 3,000 rushing yards and accumulated 1,000 receiving yards while at Penn State.

The Giants selected the power runner as the second overall player in the 2018 NFL Draft.

RELATED CONTENT: NFL Running Backs Are Being Squeezed Financially And Facing Football Extinction