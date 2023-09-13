Philanthropist And Entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Washington Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dr. Sarah Michelle Washington, who co-founded The IMPACT Experience, has poured herself into her community and is now seeking support following a recent diagnosis of breast cancer.

She announced the news on Facebook.

“At 1:15 pm on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, I received the call that no woman wants to get and the results of The Prior Week’s Biopsy, the doctor said the words that NO WOMAN wants to hear. We have found – Cancer,” Washington wrote to her 10,000 followers.

After her post, Washington received an outpouring of love, and her comment section flooded with words of support. She has launched a GoFundMe page with a goal of $115,000. As of now, she has successfully earned $26,229.

Washington is a philanthropist, global speaker, author, and entrepreneur. Though multiskilled, she’s largely channeled her passion for helping others into her work with the IMPACT Experience and as director of her real estate company, RealityULike.

The IMPACT Experience is a mobile boutique offering full-scale styling services and vintage-inspired handbags that can be accessorized with any outfit. Washington has traveled across the country, helping several women through the nonprofit organization. The IMPACT Experience aims to help women who have experienced or suffered from teen pregnancy, human trafficking, sexual trauma, HIV/AIDS, drug addiction, homelessness, mental illness, and life-threatening diseases, including cancer.

RealityULike is unlike any other real estate company you’ve heard of. Since the business’s inception, Washington has aimed to create affordable housing and make the market accessible. According to Black News, her newest project involves flipping one property in Washington, DC, into housing for veterans. Washington also offers digital courses promoting all things personal finance, such as investment, borrowing, setting financial goals, and building generational wealth.

As Washington’s battle with breast cancer continues, she is calling on her supporters for assistance. You can donate to her GoFundMe here.

