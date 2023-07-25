Jazmine Sullivan Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother After Long Battle With Breast Cancer

Singer Jazmine Sullivan suffered a tragedy over the weekend after losing her mother, Pamela Joi Sullivan, at the age of 64.

The Grammy award-winning singer took a few days before taking to Instagram on Monday, July 24 to announce the heartbreaking news to her fans and followers.

“I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly 🦋 10/26/58- 07/22/23 💔,” she captioned a throwback photo of her mother.

While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, Sullivan’s announcement comes four years after her mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer, People reports. She first shared the diagnosis with her fans in a candid Instagram post in May 2020.

“Late October 2019 our world was flipped upside down when U were diagnosed w IBC (inflammatory breast cancer),” she wrote. “our days were no longer filled w convos of u telling me to hurry up and finish my project, but of chemo treatments and hospital visits.”

The post included a video clip showing Sullivan shaving her hair in solidarity with her mom who was going through chemotherapy treatment.

“You mommy, are the prettiest picture, the best lyrics and sweetest melody I’ve ever heard. And I’m so proud of u and proud to be ur daughter,” she added.

The “Bust Your Windows” singer has shared a close bond with her mother throughout her career and even had the matriarch join her on stage while accepting her 2021 BET Award.

“My mom was my biggest supporter since I was a child,” she told Shondaland at the time. “She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, so this was a full-circle moment of finally getting the payoff that we worked hard for.”

“Not only that, but her being in a healthy state and being able to experience it with me, it was really beautiful and let her know that I love her and appreciate her. I wouldn’t even have been here without her.”

