by Stacy Jackson Barack Obama's Daughters Have No Interest In A Political Career Malia and Sasha are both college graduates and the siblings seem to have already forged their own career paths in entertainment.









During a fundraising event for President Joe Biden held in Los Angeles on June 15, former President Barack Obama got candid about his daughters Malia and Sasha having no desire to pursue political careers, heeding the advice of their mother, Michelle Obama.

“Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics,” the 62-year-old said during a conversational exchange with Jimmy Kimmel and Biden at the Peacock Theater, according to People. “It’ll never happen.” the conversation sparked after Kimmel asked Barack which of his daughters he thought would be the better fit as a U.S. leader.

The Obama sisters live together and are each other’s support system, according to Michelle Obama’s 2022 interview on The Today Show. “Being a good mother to those two girls was my first job,” Michelle said, which enabled her to reach out to other young girls after. “…My two had to be solid first,” she added.

The siblings have already forged their own career paths outside of politics, BE also noted. Malia, a 2021 Harvard University graduate, debuted her short film The Heart at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The 25-year-old previously worked as a writer on Donald Glover’s Swarm for Amazon Prime. Sasha, a 2023 graduate of University of Southern California, seems to be trailing her sister’s path in entertainment, according to The Cut, which mentioned the 23-year-old may have a casting interviewer credit for the Showtime series Couples Therapy under her legal name, “Natasha Obama.”

The Obama family appears to have directed their career paths toward the entertainment industry post-White House. As BE previously covered, Michelle and Barack’s Higher Ground Productions company announced a partnership with Netflix in 2021 with plans to create a range of fiction, non-fiction, and family content across series and films. Since its establishment, the production company has also released a series of podcasts featuring Michelle and more.

