NFL Hires Another Black Exec Following Bombshell Racial Discrimination Suit

In midst of the shakeup created by the lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the National Football League (NFL) for racial discrimination, another Black executive was hired in upper management.

According to a press release from the Baltimore Ravens, Sashi Brown has been hired as the next president of the NFL team. This makes Brown the second Black man to become president of the football team. Brown is also the second Black president of an NFL team, joining the Washinton Commanders’ Jason Wright.

With the Baltimore Ravens’ current president Dick Cass retiring after being with the team for 18 years, longtime sports executive Brown has been named his successor. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced it on Friday and stated that the transition becomes effective on April 1. Ravens President Dick Cass will retire after 18 years with the team and Sashi Brown has been named his successor, Owner Steve Bisciotti has announced. pic.twitter.com/msrKvEmoLk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 4, 2022