Ego Nwodim's Sudden Exit Leaves 'SNL' Facing a Season Without A Black Woman Cast Member







Ego Nwodim shocked fans with her unexpected departure from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the show up in the air about having a Black woman in its cast.

Nwodim shared the news that she would be leaving the variety show in a statement made Sep. 12. Nwodim had appeared on “Saturday Night Live” for seven seasons, getting her start in 2018.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” wrote the comedian to her Instagram. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

The news came after SNL confirmed its returning cast, which initially included Nwodim. However, it seems as though the 37-year-old had a change of heart on the matter.

Her fellow SNL alum and long-time fans praised Nwodim for an incredible run. Many called her “one of the best to ever do it.”

SNL great Cecily Strong commented, “Just texted you but I also want to say it loud and proud here: it was an honor and total joy to get to work with you. One of the best to ever do it.”

Current SNL comic Chloe Fineman also stated, “One of the best to ever do it my friend. GOAT.”

Another Black women comedian, Amber Ruffin, also shared her congrats as Nwodim transitions her career.

“Congratulations,” wrote Ruffin. “As long as I can still watch you perform, I’m good!”

Now, the show remains set to premiere 51st season on Oct. 4. However, it will do so without a Black women amongst its line-up if no quick additions sign on.

Black women were already scarce among its esteemed cast members. According to Variety, only eight Black women have ever joined the show despite having 172 regulars in its 50-year run. Now, SNL may begin its next season without this representation in comedy, despite still being considered a cultural juggernaut and launching pad for new comedy stars.

The show has already received new heat as Black women continue to fall through the cracks. Throughout its history, SNL has seemingly slighted Black women in its casting. Yvonne Hudson becoming the first featured Black women player, yet received no credit as an extra.

Maya Rudolph, a biracial actress, remains one of the most notable Black women SNL alum. She starred on the show from 2000 to 2007. Leslie Jones also became a household name through her five-year stint on the program, which ended in 2019.

As SNL entered the 2020s, Nwodim and Punkie Johnson, the first openly queer Black cast member, ensured two Black women rounded out its roster. However, with Johnson leaving in 2024 and Nwodim’s newest departure, SNL seems back to square one on its recurring issue with casting Black women.

