Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby Sports by Selena Hill Savannah James Invests In ‘LOVB Los Angeles’ As Women’s Volleyball Expands Savannah James joins LOVB Los Angeles’ ownership group ahead of the franchise’s 2026-27 debut at Intuit Dome







Savannah James is stepping into the business of professional women’s sports.

The founder and philanthropist has joined LOVB Los Angeles as an investor ahead of the franchise’s inaugural 2026-27 season, adding her voice and capital to a growing ownership group behind professional volleyball in Southern California.

James’ investment reflects her longstanding focus on women, youth, sports, and community. It also comes as interest and investment in women’s sports continue to create new opportunities for athletes.

“I’ve seen firsthand through my daughter Zhuri how powerful volleyball can be for young girls, the confidence, discipline, and sense of community it creates,” James said in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

James said she sees LOVB as a league with elite athletes and room to grow, adding that she is excited to help build an organization that young girls can aspire to join.

LOVB Los Angeles President Ana Mendy said James brings leadership and influence that align with the franchise’s goals.

“She has spent years creating opportunities for women and young people,” Mendy said, “and she understands the power of sport to shape what the next generation believes is possible.”

The investment also expands a roster of high-profile names connected to the franchise. LOVB Los Angeles recently announced actress, writer, and entrepreneur Issa Rae as part of its ownership group. Alexis Ohanian, founder of 776 and owner of LOVB Los Angeles, said the franchise has been deliberate about assembling investors who understand both the opportunity and responsibility involved in building a new professional sports team.

“Savannah brings exactly that combination of conviction, perspective and impact,” Ohanian said.

LOVB Los Angeles is preparing to make its home at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The team is scheduled to reveal its official name, logo, and brand identity on Sept. 25, followed by its first Fan Fest on Sept. 26.

The franchise will debut during LOVB’s third professional season as the seventh team in League One Volleyball, which describes itself as the first youth-to-professional volleyball ecosystem in the United States.

For James, the investment connects the business of sports with a broader focus on creating pathways for the next generation.

“I’m excited to be part of LOVB Los Angeles and to help build something special that girls like Zhuri can aspire to be part of one day,” she said.

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