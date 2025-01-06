News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Inside The Quest To Save America’s Oldest Incorporated Black Town Of Brooklyn, Illinois Established in the 1830s, Brooklyn started as a refuge for free and enslaved Black people.







Brooklyn, Illinois, considered the oldest Black settlements in U.S. history, is dying, leaving its legacy at risk.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the area has a storied history as one of the first majority-Black towns in the country to incorporate. Established in the 1830s, Brooklyn started as a refuge for free and enslaved Black people along the Mississippi river, once noted as a key outpost for the Underground Railroad. According to oral history, “Mother” Priscilla Baltimore led 11 Black families, some escaping slavery, to the area across from St. Louis.

Within its city limits, Black people could find community and a livelihood on their own terms. Incorporated in 1873, its population reached its greatest height of over 2,500 people less than a century later.

Under its motto, “Founded by Chance, Sustained by Courage,” Brooklyn represented the possibilities for Black life in America. Despite racial discrimination found nationwide, Brooklyn offered its own haven for Black people to thrive and find jobs in nearby factories.

“There wouldn’t be a reason for Black towns at all if there wasn’t racism. The whole point is Black folks couldn’t be integrated into the white power structure that existed at all levels of American society.,” explained Hannibal B. Johnson, an attorney and author whose work focuses on Black towns in America, according to the The Chicago Tribune.

It rose to become an entertainment hub, which some even calling it “Little Las Vegas.” Hosting late-hour clubs, it became a beacon of fun for those across the river.

Currently, Brooklyn stands as a seedy shell of its former vision. Due to railroad companies acquiring its land and displacing residents, its commercial viability was decimated.

Moreover, its roots in entertainment fell prey to other forms. Now, strip clubs and adult bookstores join local government scandals and violence that plague Brooklyn’s small streets. With an estimated population of 650, Brooklyn remains on the brink of collapse.

With most of its land now owned by the railroad, vacant buildings and dilapidated homes are commonplace among the area. However, efforts to save and preserve Brooklyn’s history remain ongoing.

A revitalization plan, prompted by supporters, residents, and archaeologists, hope to add Brooklyn to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation would allow for a potential museum and monuments to honor the town’s place in Black and American history.

Furthermore, excavation efforts launched in 2007 hoped to discover even more artifacts to justify its recognition as an historic site. The Historical Society of Brooklyn, Illinois continues its effort to reimagine its history and land for the modern age.

“Yes, Brooklyn has experienced some hard times, many phases, ups and downs,” said Robert White III, 44, a Brooklyn native who moved with his family to the St. Louis area at 17 and now serves as president of the village’s historical society. “But Brooklyn is still very resilient. It’s still a very beautiful place. I have not given up on Brooklyn. In fact, I’m quite optimistic the fate of Brooklyn can and will be restored.”

Thus far, Brooklyn has been added to Landmarks Illinois list of endangered historic places. As they strive to hit their biggest goal, planners are drafting new strategies to encourage new businesses and residents to the area. Its community remains steadfast in this mission to revive Brooklyn and preserve its critical story.

