Saweetie Promises ‘Spicy Content’ On Fansly, OnlyFans Competitor

There’s an OnlyFans competitor on the market that tapped Saweetie to promote it by offering “spicy content” for her fans.

The “My Type” rapper stole the show on Saturday, August 5 when she served as the ring girl at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. Stepping out in a metallic blue two-piece short set, Saweetie stunned as she held the card for “Round 2” which included an advertised placement for a new platform dubbed Fansly.

Following the high-profile gig, that impressed many like UFC fighter Conor McGregor, Saweetie took to Instagram to show off her look and announce her new partnership with Fansly.

“Chanel me… off the top shelf please!” she captioned her post.

“& btw… 😛 subscribe to my page on fansly.com/saweetie for my spicy side 🤫 exclusive content, music, BTS and moreeeee.”

She further expressed her excitement for the deal in a press release teasing the inside look fans will get into her “world,” according to UpRoxx.

“I’m so hyped to team up with Fansly and give my loyal ICY GIRLS a peek into my world like never before,” Saweetie said.

“We’re about to bring the fire and empower creators to connect with their fans on a whole new level. Brace yourselves for some spicy content, baby!”

Fans applauded Saweetie’s new partnership with Fansly which comes amid her long-awaited and recently renamed debut album as well as her tour with her current boyfriend YG and his fellow Los Angeles native Tyga.

“She Smart af for taking a deal with fansly,” one fan wrote.

“You’re really that girl frfr,” added someone else.

As for the fight Saweetie served as the ring girl for, the YouTube sensation Jake Paul won a unanimous decision against Diaz after 10 rounds, The Mirror reports. But UFC Champion Conor McGregor was less interested in the fight and more interested in watching Saweetie.

“F*** this, sweetie what’s up,” he tweeted on Saturday.

