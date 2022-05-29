Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, Tabitha Brown Host ‘Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women’ for YouTube’s Black Voices Fund

As part of YouTube’s Black Voices Fund, a commitment to highlight Black creators, comes Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women, and will see Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, Tabitha Brown and Jackie Aina as hosts.

The new YouTube original will celebrate Black women and their stories, discuss their experiences and delve into their identities as they bring up hard topics Black women face in their everyday lives, all while enjoying a multi-course meal.

Nadine Zylstra, global head of YouTube Originals said, “[The] announcement continues YouTube’s long-standing commitment to celebrating diverse perspectives on its platform. Our upcoming projects highlight important stories and raise impactful voices to not only educate and entertain our audiences, but to also inspire meaningful change.”

An abundance of Black girl magic, Blige’s exclusive guests for the show range from singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey, actress Lynn Whitfield, book author Sarah Jakes Roberts, model Winnie Harlow and writer Roxanne Gay, among others.

The ladies will indulge in a dinner curated by chef Danielle Saunders, the first Black woman to be crowned the Food Network’s Chopped champion.

Saweetie shines the spotlight on singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland, actress Angelica Ross, producer Hallease Narvaez, author Elaine Welteroth, and the 60th mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Multi-platinum artist-turned-chef Kelis will prepare the full-course cuisine for this group of iconic ladies.

“Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women" celebrates the stories, traditions, identities and experiences of Black women as they gather around the dinner table for necessary conversations. Check it out at https://t.co/6ax8zmcAcl@TheSpringHillCo pic.twitter.com/TqPfSaK7EC — KELIS (@kelis) May 20, 2022

Pressing issues discussed around the dinner table consist of colorism, mental health, code switching, Black hair, motherhood and what it means being a Black woman.

“I think for so long, we’re taught to suck it up, and with that mentality we oftentimes put our true emotions and feelings to the side,” Bailey said. “Those moments when the world kind of stops and you’re left alone by yourself, and it’s like, am I happy?”

The women get candid in their conversations, adding illuminating facts to provide deeper understanding of the influence Black women offer the world.

Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women is executive produced by LeBron James and his production conglomerate The SpringHill Company, per a press release.

The series premiered May 19 on Jason Y. Lee’s Jubilee YouTube Channel.