Say What Now? Chris Berman Oddly Brings Up Abraham Lincoln While Celebrating Black Quarterbacks

Chris Berman, you had one job.

Football fans raised some eyebrows while watching Sunday’s big game when sports commentator Chris Berman made an odd comment in reference to the quarterbacks of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. This year’s Super Bowl was the first time ever that two Black quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, battled it out during the big game.

Fox News reports that Berman was covering the postgame activities for ESPN and brought up the historical context of the games. While trying to tie up some loose ends, Berman randomly put President Abraham Lincoln into the story. “Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time,” Berman said. “Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday.”

“Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time. Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday.”- Chris Berman pic.twitter.com/J1BuWQTepH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

History books tell us that Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves during the Civil War. Lincoln also promoted the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.

His comments became an instant hot topic on social media. Sports writer Mike Taddow tweeted that the seasoned sports commentator could’ve said anything else but that.

of all things he coulda pointed out about two black men starting in the super bowl, abe lincoln as the choice was definitely a choice — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) February 13, 2023

Washington Post sports reporter Michael Lee wished he didn’t hear what he said.

Naw, man. Ain’t no way. They couldn’t put that on a 5-second delay? I didn’t need to hear that. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 13, 2023

Some Twitter users called the comment straight up “racist.”

“2 African Americans starting in the Super Bow on February 12th, fittingly, it’s Abe Lincoln’s birthday” – Chris Berman That’s so incredibly backhanded racist, it’s head scratching to consider his mind even conjured that up https://t.co/6yu9QtOvgj — (@exavierpope) February 14, 2023

Other users feel it’s time for Berman to find a retirement home and wrap it up.