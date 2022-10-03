Say What Now?! Lyfe Jennings Recalls Singing For Jeffrey Dahmer in Prison

While many in the Black community are up in arms over Netflix’s new series about Jeffrey Dahmer, singer Lyfe Jennings is recalling the time he shared in prison with the serial killer.

Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been receiving strong responses from those who feel like the series “romanticizes” the American serial killer and sex offender who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. With the series bringing to light that most of Dahmer’s victims were Black, there have been mixed reviews on if Black people should boycott the series.

But there’s one Black R&B singer who actually has fond memories of Dahmer from their time in prison together. “Must Be Nice” singer Lyfe Jennings took to Instagram over the weekend to share a three-part story recalling his memories with Dahmer.

Jennings, real name Chester Jermaine, happened to be imprisoned at the same facility as Dahmer in 1993 and recalls the serial killer being mesmerized by the singer’s voice and asked him to sing Mint Condition’s hit song, “Breaking My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyfe Jennings (@lyfejennings)

In a second video, Jennings recalled how Dahmer “traded things for cigarettes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyfe Jennings (@lyfejennings)

Jennings said he worked as a “porter” during his prison stint and was responsible for “cleaning the railings and floor by mopping and sweeping.” He did his work while singing tunes, which caught Dahmer’s attention.

“A lot of times, [prisoners] used to have requests when I was down there,” Lyfe said. “One particular day, I walked past Jeff and he said, ‘Hey, that’s you down there singing?’”

After telling the serial killer that he was the man behind the soulful voice, he recalls Dahmer telling him how much he liked R&B music. The pair had cells right next to each other.

When singing the Mint Condition song request, Jennings says Dahmer showed his approval by banging on his cell. For those who think Jennings is lying to gain “clout,” the singer told everyone to look at the receipts that prove he and Dahmer were incarcerated in the same prison at the same time.

Sadly, Dahmer was probably fantasizing about Jennings, given that the serial killer had an affection for Black men.