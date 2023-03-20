Bent on Breaking Spirits: Spirit Airlines Apologizes After Worker Caught Throwing Away Passenger's Belongings

Gate agents at New Orleans’ Armstrong International Airport have been suspended pending an investigation after cameras caught them tossing a man’s personal items into the trash, WWLTV reported. The airline also agreed to compensate the man for the belongings inside the bag.

Keyonne Brooks was headed back to Los Angeles from his uncle’s funeral in New Orleans on February 19 when he got into a disagreement with the gate agent over checking his large suitcase.

“She said that I’d have to reschedule my flight instead of doing a gate check, and I knew that was not true because of my travels with my nonprofit,” he recalled.

After speaking with a manager, Brooks agreed to pay an extra fee to bring the suitcase with him on the plane. But he ended up forgetting his small carry-on bag at the gate.

He was told to file a lost and found report, but when the suitcase never arrived, he asked the airport for the surveillance footage. That’s when Brooks was shocked to see the worker keep some of his belongings while throwing his life-saving medication into the trash.

The staffers were also seen taking cell phone pictures and laughing before throwing away his keys.

“There were my house keys, my car keys,” he said. “When I got back to L.A., I was not able to get into my home right away. I was not even able to start my car. Everything was halted until I paid locksmiths.”

Brooks is finding it difficult to watch the footage showing the workers tossing out his personal belongings.

“I still have not been able to watch the entire video because it’s just too gut-wrenching for me,” Brooks said.

“And knowing the medication that I had in there is very expensive, very hard to get, and I needed it. It’s taken a lot out of me. I’m just appalled at their behavior.”

Brooks has since hired an attorney after being told the airline and airport would only compensate him for half of what was lost. Despite the stressful ordeal, Brooks still plans on returning to New Orleans.

“Oh, I certainly want to come back to New Orleans, because my father lives there, and my siblings, but I certainly will never take Spirit Airlines again,” he said.