Small Business Administration Announces $30 Million Grant To Expand Women's Business Centers









The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has officially announced a $30 million grant funding opportunity to further support Women’s Business Centers (WBCs).

The funds will support the expansion of the WBC Network, the opening of a WBC in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a first-of-its-kind opportunity for funding for WBCs that specializes in federal contracting and childcare businesses.

“Under the Biden-Harris administration, the SBA’s expanded network of WBCs is meeting new and established women business owners where they are and working to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs, who still face unique obstacles in funding and growing their businesses,” said Isabel Guzman, head of the SBA.

“With this funding expansion for WBCs, the SBA will better meet the increased demand stemming from the high rates of entrepreneurship among women under the Biden-Harris administration’s small business boom,” she continued. “Additionally, key policy changes will allow the SBA to leverage virtual tools to provide resources to more small businesses, prioritize industry gaps in child care, and further advance women in federal contracting.”

The new WBCs will become a part of a network of 152 in-person WBCs across all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico. In order to qualify for the grants, applicants must be nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status providing entrepreneurial development services to women, particularly in areas with underserved communities in the United States.

“Every new WBC helps open doors for women entrepreneurs who need access to training and practical assistance to stand up and grow their small businesses,” said Christina Hale, assistant administrator for the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership. “By investing in women’s economic potential, the SBA is fostering innovation, creating jobs, and strengthening our communities.”

A virtual WBC Applicant Workshop will be held to offer interested parties more information about the grant funding. The event will be listed in the Notice of Funding Opportunity. All questions about the upcoming initiatives should be sent to the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership at owbo@sba.gov.

