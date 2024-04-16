by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Scam Victim Points Gun At Random Uber Driver Moments Before Allegedly Killing Her Leaked video footage from the Uber's dash camera reveals that William Brock pointed a gun at the driver before she died.









A West Virginia man is facing murder charges after authorities say he shot an Uber driver.

According to the New York Post, the 81-year-old William Brock fell victim to a telephone scam on March 25. The scammer also tricked the driver, 61-year-old Loletha Hall. Both were contacted by Brock’s incarcerated relative or an accomplice, who threatened him for money.

When Hall arrived came to pick up a package from Brock’s West Virginia home, he approached Hall with a gun pointed at her. Hall, who was outside, attempted to get back in her car.

Her car’s dash camera showed the moments leading up to her death. Brock questioned her about who had instructed Hall to come to his home. The camera audio also revealed that he ordered her to give him her phone. Hall warned Brock that she would call 911.

Then, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said, Brock shot Hall, a Black woman, three times before dialing 911. On the call, he said he shot someone trying to rob him. However, the police saw things differently.

“Hall, suffering from medical conditions and unarmed, made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber App,” said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “Due to there being no active threat presented by Ms. Hall at any time during the encounter, and Mr. Brock’s failure to contact authorities for assistance while brandishing a firearm, during which he fired at and struck Ms. Hall multiple times, he was arrested and charged with murder.”

Hall died at the hospital during surgery. Brock suffered from head wounds during the skirmish. In the meantime, Uber banned the scam account that ordered the trip as the investigation continued.

“There is no other way to describe this incident than a horrific tragedy,” an Uber representative said. “Our hearts continue to be with Loletha’s loved ones as they grieve her sudden loss. We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation,”

Brock remains out on bond after pleading not guilty to the charges.