Scan Your Data From Virtually Anywhere with this iPhone Scanner App

Gone are the days of storing personal and valuable documents in a file cabinet. Advances in technology have rendered them virtually extinct, save for the doctor’s office or maybe your personal accountant.

Today, computers and the cloud have emerged as means of the future when it comes to saving your most important data through the use of a scanner. While physical scanners remain popular on the market, mobile devices like phones and tablets are replacing the dated aforementioned products.

The iScanner App can only be used on iPhones or iPads that run on the iOS 13.0 (or later) or iPadOS 13.0 (or later) platforms.

At its core, this product transforms your iPhone into a portable scanner. It uses AI to render high-quality scans of documents, educational materials, or to-do lists, and it also offers options to edit, markup or share your documents. Additionally, it can be used to help solve math problems and equations.

Various scanning modes include ID card and passport (fast and convenient scanning), QR code, and area (measure an object or calculate total room area).

More than 80 million people have downloaded the iScanner App on Apple’s App Store, and it currently has a rating of 4.8 stars. Updates are offered to the app, so you’ll always have the latest version.

Tech publication Gizmodo reviewed this product and says, “The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier.”

