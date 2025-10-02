Scarlet By RedDrop Brings Education-First Period Products To Ulta Beauty

Scarlet by RedDrop, an Atlanta-based menstrual product line, is now available in Ulta Beauty.

Founded by mother-daughter duo Dana Roberts and Dr. Monica Williams, Scarlet by RedDrop focuses on making its education-first period products more affordable and accessible.

The company’s line of pads and liners is now available in 350 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. The news was announced via Scarlet by RedDrop’s official Instagram.

“Scarlet by RedDrop has now arrived @ultabeauty. From our signature period kits to individual pads, tampons, and menstrual cups, everything is now available both online and in-store,” the post read.

Scarlet by RedDrop’s received a boost when the company won the $1 million Black Ambition award.

Black Ambition, a nonprofit launched by Pharrell Williams in 2020, is focused on closing wealth gaps through entrepreneurship.

Each year, it awards millions in funding to innovators in consumer products, healthcare, tech and other industries. Scarlet by RedDrop’s success story represents one of the largest individual investments the initiative has made.

For Scarlet by RedDrop, the funding has accelerated its ability to expand its reach. Ulta Beauty, one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers, confirmed its partnership with the brand this year. The retailer said the move reflects consumer demand as well as the company’s commitment to carrying more products from underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Scarlet by RedDrop’s founders say they are committed to continuing to build a brand that not only sells products but educates girls about menstrual health. Next steps include expanding its product line and distribution channels. Thanks to a national retail partnership and backing from a high-profile initiative, Scarlet by RedDrop is certainly positioned to succeed in business and make a significant social impact.

